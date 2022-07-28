Koffee With Karan is always had a massive fan following. The host Karan Johar invites A Lister B-Town celebrities and gives us an insight into their personal lives, likes, dislikes, hobbies, their take on topical subjects and also tests their knowledge in a humorous banter. Koffee With Karan season 7 is already making quite a buzz and the fourth episode of the show will witness the presence of Ananya Panday along with Vijay Deverakonda. Koffee With Karan season 7 streams of Disney+Hotstar on Thursdays at 7:00 pm. Going by the promo, looks like it will be a treat to watch the two personalities enliven the show! Koffee With Karan Season 7: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor To Promote Laal Singh Chaddha On Karan Johar’s Show; Pics Of Actors Leaked From Sets.

Take a look at the promo below:

