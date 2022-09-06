Kiara Advani is one of the most loved celebrities in B-Town. She has been doing some very good work on the professional front and while her performance with Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh was lauded, she has yet again managed to mesmerize the audience with her stint in Jug Jug Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan. Well, Kiara is also quite active on social media and she has dropped some sizzling pictures from her latest photoshoot! Satyaprem Ki Katha Goes on Floors! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Look Adorable Together in This New Still (View Pic).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)