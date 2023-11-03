After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first episode on Koffee with Karan Season 8, the makers of KWK have recently unveiled a new promo, offering a sneak peek at the lineup of guests. The exciting promo showcases Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday making a stylish entrance. In the video glimpse, Sara teases Ananya about her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, with a Night Manager dig. Karan Johar (KJo) asked Sara, 'What's one thing Ananya has that you don't?' and Ananya replied, ''I'm feeling like Ananya Koy Kapur." Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday and Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty To Spill 'Naughty' Secrets on Karan Johar’s Show (Watch Video).

Check New Promo Of KWK8:

