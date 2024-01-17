In a dramatic twist during the season 8 finale promo of Koffee With Karan, guests Orry, Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, and Kusha Kapila took center stage. The latest promo unveils Orry confessing to dating five people and playfully admitting to being a cheater. Host Karan Johar humorously responded, stating, "You were a liver, and now you're a cheater." The revelation promises an entertaining and lively end to the season, leaving fans eager to watch the unfolding banter and revelations on the popular talk show. Koffee With Karan 8 FINALE: Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry, Comedians Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Sumukhi Suresh Pass Their ‘Unfiltered Judgements’- Watch Video.

See KWK 8 Finale Promo;

