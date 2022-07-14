Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made a lot of noise on Koffee With Karan Season 7 which aired today on Disney+ Hotstar. However, the highlight of the entire episode was the moment when it got revealed that they dated siblings in past. Karan said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." And as soon as this goss was out, fans started to search for the two brothers' names. See for yourself. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 2 Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s Camaraderie Gets a Thumbs Up From Netizens!

for everyone whose wondering which brother duo janhvi and sara dated, it’s these two brothers called veer (sara) and shikhar (janhvi) pahariya, both maternal grandsons of the former chief minister of maharashtra! THANK ME LATER #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 pic.twitter.com/X1dO9uxgyn — siddhi. 👼🏻 (@aphrcdeityy) July 14, 2022

Can anyone say who Were those two brothers/siblings Sara and janhvi dated?? I'm confused. #JanhviKapoor #SaraAliKhan #KoffeeWithKaran — not active (@nonactiveus) July 14, 2022

who are the siblings janhvi & sara dated? i’m curious to know — Kiran (@kirannsharmaa) July 14, 2022

I liked hearing Sara Janhvi adventures. Janhvi sounds so entitled Sara sounds grounded apart from the boyfriend part. Janhvi sara both dated pahariya brothers #KoffeeWithKaran #SaraAliKhan #JanhviKapoor — Priya (@priya185) July 14, 2022

