Seems like not only the internet, but even Bollywood peeps are obsessed with Urfi Javed (who now goes by the name Uorfi). Well, it was during the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7, when Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh to name a celebrity whose nightmare would be to repeat an outfit too quickly. To which, Singh took Urfi’s name and also tagged her a 'fashion icon'. Even Johar gave a nod to RS's reply. Indeed, this is a huge compliment for Urfi coming from industry's A-listers. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Review: Ali Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Effortless Friendship Saves Karan Johar's Show From Being Humdrum (LatestLY Exclusive).

