Koffee With Karan is all set to return with a brand new season and Karan Johar promises it to be ‘bigger, better and more beautiful’. The director-producer shared a teaser of Koffee With Karan Season 7 and announced that the talk show would premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranbir Kapoor Has Urged Karan Johar Not to Invite Him on the Chat Show – Here’s Why.

Watch The Teaser Video Of Koffee With Karan Season 7 Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

