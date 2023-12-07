From reel to real, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding was the epitome of a Bollywood dream come true! During her interaction with Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan Season 8, the actress shared insights into what sustains a successful marriage between two ambitious actors. Kiara revealed her secret to maintaining a steady marriage: 'No sleeping over fights!' Balancing reel life with the realities of life! Kiara graced the couch alongside her co-star from Lust Stories and Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal. Koffee With Karan Season 8: ‘Beauty’ Kiara Advani and ‘Bahadur’ Vicky Kaushal To Spill Interesting Gossip on Episode 7 of KWK (Watch Promo Video).

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal In Koffee With Karan S8:

