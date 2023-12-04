The makers of Koffee With Karan Season 8 have dropped the promo video of the upcoming episode of the popular talk show. ‘Beauty’ Kiara Advani and ‘Bahadur’ Vicky Kaushal would be gracing the seventh episode of KWK, hosted by Karan Johar. The two celebs are seen dishing out interesting gossips to the show’s host and we bet, this promo video will leave you excited. This new episode will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on December 7 at midnight. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sidharth Malhotra's Candid Answer to One Thing He Misses From 'Single Life' Will Melt Your Heart!

Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 7

