Anjum Fakih of Kundali Bhagya fame has confessed to dating someone for the last two years. Although Anjum has never been shy of her relationships in the past, Anjum chose to keep this one a secret for this long. But now, she is pouring all her love on her 'boo' Rohit. Fakih took to her Instagram handle, shared a picture of her boyfriend (finally) with a cute love note. She wrote, "When karma plays it’s part..When you are destined to be together..Then you know it all by heart..The love will brew always and forever..When I pondered the journey so far..I saw you healing my deepest scars..Your warmth your love..Can’t compute its depth and length..I will be your lady dove..You be my greatest strength..Happy 2 years to us my boo..And here I am going to admit..Introducing here my love Rohit..Yea he is the Hit in #ANHIT". Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Anjum Fakih Opens Up About Her Role As Disha Parmar’s Sister in the Show.

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

