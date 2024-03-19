Nazara TV's show Laal Banarasi is back with a new chapter. In the latest promo released by the makers, Gauri's life takes a pivotal turn as she finally reunites with her beloved daughter, Maahi. The show, starring Gauri Chitranshi, Narayani Shastri, and Savi Thakur, who are in the lead roles, airs on Nazara TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. Laal Banarasi Spoiler Alert: Shankuntala Devi Asks Gauri to Give Agni Pariksha; Check Out Promo Video of Nazara TV Show!.

Check Out Laal Banarasi Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazara TV (@nazaratvofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)