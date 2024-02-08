Love Storiyaan will showcase the stories of six real-life Indian couples and their romances. The trailer of this upcoming Prime Video series provides glimpses into these couples' journeys, as they narrate their romantic tales leading up to marriage. Whether it's inter-caste relationships or remarriage, this Karan Johar-backed series will portray the diverse spectrum of love and how it's beautifully embraced by these couples. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Vivek Soni, Shazia Iqbal, Rahul Badwelkar, Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, and Collin D'Cunha, the series is set to premiere on Prime Video on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Love Storiyaan Promo: Karan Johar Riffs On His Own K3G While Presents 'Six Tough' Love Stories for Valentine's Day Special Series (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Love Storiyaan Below:

