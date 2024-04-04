Maamla Legal Hai has been renewed for season two and Netflix has dropped the announcement video. Offering glimpses of Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal and Anant Joshi, who are reprising their roles, this series promises to be an entertaining courtroom drama. Let’s wait and watch how the quirky employees strive to uphold justice, though not without encountering some objections. Maamla Legal Hai Review: An In-form Ravi Kishan Holds the Court Together in This Entertaining Legal Satire.

Watch The Announcement Video Of Maamla Legal Hai Season 2:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)