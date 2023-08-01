The official trailer of Made in Heaven Season 2 is finally out! The first glimpse into the series shows us Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur) as wedding planners, as they deal with new clients and new challenges. The show this time deals with tougher relationships, personal struggles, affairs and lots of drama. The trailer also showcases Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi. Made in Heaven 2 releases on Prime Video on August 10! Made in Heaven Season 2: Sobhita Dhulipala Teases Exciting Update About Series.

Watch Made in Heaven 2 Trailer:

