Huma Qureshi's upcoming political drama Maharani is all set to stream on Sony LIV from May 28. The actress plays the role of Rani Bharti, a housewife who is forced to become Cheif Minister. This one is directed by Karan Sharma.

Check It Out:

A political drama set in the 90’s where among the traditional satraps there was an emerging voice. How will an illiterate woman survive this?#Maharani - Streaming on 28th May #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/gAQ9Vp8TiK — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) May 20, 2021

