Maja Ma is the upcoming family entertainer starring Madhuri Dixit in the lead. The movie is set to premiere on October 6 on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the makers have released the track “Boom Padi” and it’s a perfect festive number and the queen of hearts can be seen dancing her heart out in this garba anthem of the year. The song has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir. Maja Ma: Madhuri Dixit, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur’s Family Drama To Release on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.

Watch Boom Padi Song Below:

