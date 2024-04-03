The Delhi High Court granted divorce to celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, citing cruelty from his wife. They said her behaviour lacked dignity and empathy. The court overturned the family court's decision, stating that public defamation and humiliation constitute cruelty. Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna highlighted the disgrace such conduct brings to marriage. Kunal Kapur accused his wife of disrespecting his parents and humiliating him. They married in 2008 and had a son born in 2012. MasterChef India: Kunal Kapur Returns As Guest Chef for The Taste of India Challenge and Ask Contestants To Prepare Dishes That Represent India.

Kunal Kapur Granted Divorce

