Ahead of MasterChef India 7 finale, the cooking show saw a major twist with two home cooks getting eliminated. Yes, you read that right! After a tough challenge by guest chef, the show saw Gurkirat Singh and Kamaldeep Kaur out of the race. With this, MasterChef now has its top four finalists namely Aruna Vijay, Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Sarmah and Suvarna Bagul. Master Chef India: 78-Year-Old Contestant Urmila Ashaer Impresses Chef Vikas Khanna With Her Cooking Style.

MasterChef India Gets Its Top 4:

Vikas Khanna Poses With Gurkirat and Kamaldeep:

