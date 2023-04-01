Assamese boy Nayanjyoti Saikia is the winner of MasterChef India Season 7. After impressing the judges and also Sanjeev Kapoor with his cooking skills in the final round, Saikia beat Santa Sharma and Suvarna Bagul in the grand finale to lift the winner's trophy. He also took home a prize money of Rs 25 lakh. MasterChef India 7 Winner: Leaked Picture Hints Nayanjyoti Saikia Lifts the Trophy of the Reality Show.

