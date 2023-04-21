MC Stan took to Instagram and shared his fanboy moment of meeting the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Well, that's not it, as the Bigg Boss 16 winner also played cricket with the Master Blaster. The rapper was seen bowling for the cricketer. The duo also posed together for pics. Check out their viral clicks below. Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Sings Unique Show Anthem With Shiv Thakre, Sajid Khan and Others as They Reunite at a Party (Watch Videos).

MC Stan Meets Sachin Tendulkar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC STΔN 💔 (@m___c___stan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)