Mere Sai: Shraddha aur Saburi actor Tushar Dalvi talks about the importance of recognizing one’s own distractions and staying focused on the actual goal of life shed light on striking the perfect balance between personal life and professional life. Tushar shared that whenever something attracts someone, the person starts lying about it and that is the time one should ask themselves if they are in control of their desires or it is vice-versa. He also mentioned that life is full of new desires and distractions that diverse your focus from your life’s ultimate objective. Sony TV Announces the Comeback of MasterChef India Season 7! (View Promo).

Tushar Dalvi - Mere Sai (Photo Credit: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)