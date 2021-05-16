Singer Miley Cyrus' Pride Concert Special will be an hour of hits celebrating the spirit of Pride exclusively on streaming platform Peacock. The one-hour special, "Stand By You," was shot in Nashville and will see the 'wrecking ball' hitmaker performing both her own hits and several classics, "all in the spirit of Pride," according to a Friday press release.

Check Out Peacock TV's Official Tweet Below:

This next show announcement is coming at you like a wrecking ball! The @MileyCyrus Pride Concert Special will be an hour of hits celebrating the spirit of Pride—exclusively on Peacock! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/ECvHJOLnbm — Peacock (@peacockTV) May 14, 2021

