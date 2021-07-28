The first look from Vasan Bala's Netflix project titled Monica, O My Darling is out. Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte look intense in the pictures. Going by the vibes, the film looks promising. We cannot wait for more update on this.

