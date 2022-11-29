Malaika Arora is all set to entertain the audiences soon with her new reality show, Moving In With Malaika. Now, ahead of it's premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the makers today shared a fun promo from the show wherein we get to see Malla taking a dig at her acting career. Indeed, going by the glimpse, the show does look interesting. Moving In With Malaika releases on December 5 at 8 PM ST. Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora Gives It Back to Trolls Who Target Her Age, Walk and Fashion (Watch Video).

Watch Moving In With Malaika's Promo:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)