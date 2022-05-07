Farhan Akhtar has confirmed about his international project! He took to Instagram and confirmed about his casting in Ms Marvel, one of the highly anticipated MCU projects. He would be making a guest appearance in the Disney+ Hotstar series. Farhan confirmed about it by saying, “Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it.” Ms Marvel Trailer: Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan Turns from Captain Marvel Fangirl to a Full-Fledged Superhero (Watch Video).

Farhan Akhtar In Ms Marvel

