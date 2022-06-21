While Ms Marvel was a success with fans and critics, it has failed to bring in a large amount of viewership. According to SambaTV, Iman Vellani's Marvel Disney+ Series in its first five days reportedly had the lowest viewership of any MCU show. However, it had more Black, Hispanic and Asian households tuning in compared to any other MCU shows. Ms Marvel Series Review: Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Show is a Sweet, Rebellious Coming-of-Age Drama Wrapped Up in Superheroics! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Source Below:

#MsMarvel had the lowest viewership in the first 5 days of any MCU series on Disney+ so far at 775K US households, per @samba_tv However, it reportedly has a higher rate of younger viewers and Black, Hispanic and Asian households than other MCU shows pic.twitter.com/GJBn8BLMoD — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 20, 2022

