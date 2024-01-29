After his significant Bigg Boss 17 victory, Munawar Faruqui was seen celebrating his birthday in Salman Khan's chalet. Former Bigg Boss winner MC Stan, who secured the trophy in the sixteenth season, was also present during the celebration. Munawar cut the cake surrounded by close friends and supporters from the community. For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui defeated Abhishek Kumar to claim the trophy, a Rs 50 lakh cash prize, and a Hyundai Creta car. In a new video circulating online, he is seen cutting a second birthday cake as part of the celebration. Munawar Faruqui Poses With Salman Khan After Winning Bigg Boss 17, Says ‘Trophy Aakhir Dongri Aa Hi Gayi’ As He Thanks Fans for Their Support.

Munawar Faruqui's Birthday Celebration After BB 17 Finale

Munawar Cuts Second Birthday Cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)