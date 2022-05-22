Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui took to Instagram today and shared a series of mushy clicks of him with rumoured girlfriend Nazila. In the photos, the stand-up comedian can be seen posing with the love of his life. However, it's the caption of the post - a self-written poetry in Hindi for Nazila, which is pretty impressive. Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Poses With Rumoured Girlfriend Nazila in a Hot Mirror Selfie (View Pic).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)