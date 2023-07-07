Fans of Tejasswi Prakash might feel a bit upset, as her show Naagin 6, is finally coming to an end. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from the wrap-up scene of the supernatural show. In the click, she could be seen posing with cast and crew of Naagin. Reportedly, the last episodes of the hit serial are scheduled to be aired this weekend. Naagin 7: Ayesha Singh and Mohsin Khan to Play Leads in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show – Reports.

It's A Wrap For Naagin 6:

Watch Latest Promo of Naagin 6:

