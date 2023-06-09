Even though Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 is not going off-air anytime soon, rumour has it that the makers are already on the hunt for new faces for the show's upcoming season. Having said that, as per FilmiBeat, it's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan who has been approached for Naagin 7. To note, reportedly, the talks are in its initial stage. Let's wait and watch! Tejasswi Prakash Cuts Cakes With Media and Fans Ahead of Her Birthday (Watch Video).

Naagin 7 Starcast Out?

