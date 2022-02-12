Tejasswi Prakash, winner of Bigg Boss 15, will be seen playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6. The show is all set to be premiered tonight on Colors TV and ahead of it, the lead actress has shared some breathtaking stills on social media. While sharing the pictures she captioned the post as, “Aa rahi hu main aap sabhi ko ek alag andaaz mein milne. Iss baar kahani hogi kuch alag”. Naagin 6 Promo: Tejasswi Prakash As Naagin To Save The World; Ekta Kapoor’s Show To Go On Air From February 12 (Watch Video).

Naagin 6 Actress Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)