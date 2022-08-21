Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are being loved for their stint in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show recently completed a year and they play the roles of Ram and Priya which were essayed by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar initially. Speaking about the comparisons with Ram, Nakuul stated, ‘The earlier Bade Acche Lagte Hai is an iconic show. We not even trying to be there or trying to replace them. For us it is a totally fresh story.‘ How Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Takes Inspiration From Austen Romance! View Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s Ram and Priya Light Up the Screen With Their Crackling Chemistry.

Nakuul Mehta - Ram Kapoor (Photo Credit: Instagram)

