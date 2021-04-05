TV actress Narayani Shastri tested positive for coronavirus. She is known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Kesar Anupam Kapadia, Piya Ka Ghar as Rimjhim Avinash Sharma and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha as Rajvi Vipul Rawal.

Confirming the news, producer Sonali Jaffer said in a statement, "Actor Narayani Shastri who is an integral part of the TV show 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha' has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. She is receiving medical attention and is home quarantined at the moment."

"Immediately thereupon the entire cast and crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to," she added.

Check Out the Report Below:

