Newlyweds Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh seem to be the happiest and their images on social media prove the same. Now, a day after her wedding, the TV actress gave a glimpse into her fun shaadi as she shared a reel on Instagram that sees Gopi Bahu along with her man and a bundle of friends grooving to viral song 'Patli Kamariya More Hai Hai Hai'. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wedding: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Actress Wins Post-Wedding Ring Ritual Game With Hubby Shahnawaz Shaikh (Watch Video).

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh Dance Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

