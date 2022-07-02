TV actress Niharika Tiwari took to Twitter and claimed that she received death threats, for condemning heartless murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Niharika shared a video and she was quoted as saying, "We Hindus do not kill in the name of Lord Shiva. Such a thing was never heard that Hindu has killed someone for Shiva." Udaipur Beheading: Home Ministry Orders NIA To Take Over Investigation of Kanhaiya Lal's Murder.

Check Out The Video Below:

Mai uss chiz ke against hu jo act( murder ) religion ke naam pe app kissi ki jaan nahi le sakte . #NupurSharmaControversy #niharikatiwari pic.twitter.com/OFQAOYJRpK — Niharika tiwari (@Niharik886) June 30, 2022

