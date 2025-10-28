A group of five tourists from Gujarat, including a woman, was caught after trying to flee without paying an INR 10,900 restaurant bill near Rajasthan's Mount Abu. The incident occurred at Happy Day Hotel in Siyava, where the group enjoyed a lavish meal and then slipped out one by one under the pretext of using the restroom, NDTV reported. The hotel staff quickly realised the ruse and chased them down. CCTV video showed their car heading towards Ambaji near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, where they were eventually stuck in traffic and intercepted by police following the hotel owner’s alert. The tourists later paid the pending amount through an online transfer. ‘Aren’t You Ashamed?’: Woman Confronts Elderly Man for Secretly Taking Pictures of Her Legs Outside Jain Temple in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu, Video Goes Viral.

Tourists Caught After INR 10,900 Dine-and-Dash Near Mount Abu

गुजरात के 5 पर्यटकों ने राजस्थान के माउंट आबू में रेस्टोरेंट पर 10900 रुपए का खाना खाया और बिल चुकाए बिना भाग निकले। जाम में फंस गए और पकड़े गए। फिर माफी मांगी। दोस्त को कॉल करके उससे खाने का ऑनलाइन पेमेंट कराया। pic.twitter.com/DAqu8KEmrb — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

