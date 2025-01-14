At least four people, including a female Rajasthan Police constable, were injured after a police patrol vehicle in Jodhpur was struck by a speeding dumper late on Sunday, January 12. The impact of the collision was so hard that it led the Bolero to overturn multiple times. The incident, which occurred around 10:30 pm, left the driver of the vehicle and the in-charge head constable injured. CCTV video footage of the collision has emerged, showing the dumper hitting the police vehicle from behind. Accident Caught on Camera in Sikar: Thar Driver Runs Over Student, Then Crashes Into Electric Pole In Rajasthan While Trying to Escape; Video Surfaces.

Jodhpur Road Accident

