Bigg Boss star, Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram today and dropped an emotional post remembering her brother Jatin Tamboli on his death anniversary. The actress' brother had passed away on May 4 due to COVID-19 complications in 2021. Along with the post, she also shared throwback childhood pics on Insta. Lock Upp Season 2: Nikki Tamboli to Participate in Kangana Ranaut Hosted Reality Show - Reports.

Nikki Tamboli Remembers Her Late Brother:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

