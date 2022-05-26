During the virtual press conference for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor was talking about the advancement of technology throughout the franchise. With Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones being the first Star Wars film to be shot digitally, McGregor revealed how every dialogue for that film had to be re-recorded. This was due to the digital cameras being way too noisy and the mics not being able to capture the audio properly. Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Ewan McGregor Talks About How He Prepped for His Role.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Ewan McGregor says the cameras were so noisy while filming #AttackOfTheClones that 'every single line' had to be re-recorded in post-production "None of the original dialogue made it through because the cameras were so new" pic.twitter.com/hBWKLewW6I — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)