Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor, who is all set to headline the series, says he has watched all the nine Star Wars movies and has special fondness for the original trilogy of the '70s and '80s since those were the films he grew up with. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Review, Release Date, Time, Where to Watch – All You Need to Know About Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen's Star Wars Disney+ Series!

"It's been nice for me to realize that the work we did in the past is really loved and appreciated. During my preparation for this film, I watched all nine of the Star Wars movies just to get into the Star Wars world again, and it was nice to watch our three again. I enjoyed them a lot," said McGregor. Star Wars Day 2022: From Obi-Wan Kenobi to Ahsoka, 5 Exciting Projects Still Yet to Come From a Galaxy Far, Far Away!

Reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, Ewan McGregor is set to headline the series along with Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on May 27 on Disney+ Hotstar.

