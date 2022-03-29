Ozark Season 4 Part 2 trailer is out! The final episodes of the crime-drama TV series will arrive on Netflix on April 29. The trailer video looks super intriguing with explosive and shocking incidents. However, the synopsis of show reads, "Facing threats from all sides, Marty and Wendy fight to keep their family together, appease the cartel and the FBI — and leave the Ozarks for good." Ozark Season 4 Part 2: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney’s Show’s Final Episodes to Arrive on Netflix on April 29! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

