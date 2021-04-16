In less than a month's time, Saina, a biopic on India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film released on March 26 and the OTT premiere will happen on April 23. The film stars Parineeti Chopra in the titular role with a host of brilliant supporting actors. It is directed by Amole Gupte.

Check out the announcement here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)