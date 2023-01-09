Rakhi Sawant has taken to social media and has urged all her fans and followers to pray for her mother as she has been diagnosed with cancer and brain tumour. She mentioned that she has come out of the Bigg Boss Marathi house and she is in deep shock. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Finale: Rakhi Sawant Accepts Rs ‘9 Lakhs’ Briefcase and Gets Eliminated From the Show.

Check Out The Video Shared By Rakhi:

