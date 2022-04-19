TV actor Ram Kapoor's pet dog Popeye passed away sadly on April 19 morning. Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture of his late doggo and penned an emotional note. However, he is fond of dogs and his Instagram handle proves it all. May the soul of Popeye rest in peace.

Check Out Instagram Post Below:

