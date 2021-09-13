Rim Jhim song starring Parth Samthaan and Diksha Singh is out! The track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal whereas the music is given by Ami Mishra, and lyrics are penned by Kunaal Verma. The song showcases how the two bump into each other accidentally and ultimately fall in love. A simple romantic story!

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)