BharatPe founder and Shark Tank India investor, Ashneer Grover, has joined MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand as a guest judge alongside host Sonu Sood. In a promo for the show, Ashneer makes a powerful entrance, engaging in a heated exchange with Gautam Gulati. Gautam, playing the "Delhi card," tries to seek favoritism from Ashneer in the nominations round. However, Ashneer dismisses the idea of regional bias, stating that they are not forming a government but selecting contestants. When Prince, another contestant, tries to praise Ashneer's nationwide appeal, he promptly shuts down any flattery. Roadies- Karm Ya Kaand: Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up About Her Challenging Times, Being Labelled.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

