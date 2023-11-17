Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, and his wife, Madhuri Jain, faced travel restrictions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday, November 16, as they were barred from flying out of India. Reportedly, the couple were en route to New York. The halt was enforced based on a lookout circular (LoC) issued against them, initiated by the Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of the Delhi Police. Oops! Twitter User Accuses Ashneer Grover's CrickPe of Copy-Pasting 'Points System Content' Directly from Fantasy Sports App Dream11.

Ashneer Grover, Wife Madhuri Jain Grover Stopped at Delhi Airport

Breaking news : BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain were stopped at the Delhi International Airport last night on the basis of a LoC issued against the two. The LoC has been opened on the request of the EoW, Delhi.@ETPolitics @EconomicTimes — Rashmi Rajput (@rashmirajput_ET) November 17, 2023

