Arjun Bijlani is back with Roohaniyat Chapter 2. The makers dropped the official trailer of the show today and must say it does look intriguing. Starring Bijlani and Kanika Mann as the leads, the season two of the series highlights love and heartbreaks. Arjun plays Saveer, a middle-aged man who believes there's nothing like forever love. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Arjun Bijlani Is an Old Friend of His, Extends Kind Words and a Big Hug to the Actor (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)