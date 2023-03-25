Rubina Dilaik has been dropping some amazing pictures from her Jaipur vacay. The latest ones shows the exotic locales and her stunning look for the outing. Rubina is seen dressed in a multi-colour spaghetti strap dress, posing stylishly for the camera. She mentioned in the caption of her Insta post, “Travel far enough, you will meet yourself.” Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Recreate Wedding Picture for Their Fourth Anniversary and It's Adorable! (View Pics).

Rubina Dilaik’s Travel Diaries

