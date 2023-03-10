Actor Rubina Dilaik got married to actor Abhinav Shukla in 2018 and we still can’t get over her beautiful wedding photos! Recently, the couple shared two beautiful images dressed in traditional with a cute caption. They posted those two pictures on Instagram and Abhinav wrote, "We recreated our iconic wedding pic! Same place, same time of the day just 4 years and few months older but much fitter & together !" They are undoubtedly one of the cute couples in Television industry. Marjaneya Song Out! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Chemistry Looks Cute in This Neha Kakkar Track (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

